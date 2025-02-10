Chhattisgarh Warriors and Big Boys are set to clash in the Legend 90 League 2025 match 8 on Monday, February 10. The 90-ball cricket match will start at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the Legend 90 League in India but Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys live telecast is unlikely to be available on Sony Sports TV channels. FanCode will showcase Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Big Boys Unikari live online streaming options of the Legend 90 League 2025 matches on their app and website. Legend 90 League Format and Rules: Know All About 90-Ball Cricket Tournament Ahead of 2025 Edition.

