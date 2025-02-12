Unbeaten Chhattisgarh Warriors will be facing Punjabi Sher in the Legend 90 League 2025 match 13 on Wednesday, February 12 at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The 90-ball cricket match will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for the Legend 90 League in India, and the Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Punjabi Sher match live telecast viewing options is likely to be available on Sony Sports 3 SD/HD and Sony Sports 1 SD/HD TV channels. FanCode will showcase Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Punjabi Sher live online viewing option of the Legend 90 League 2025 match on their app and website. Legend 90 League Format and Rules: Know All About 90-Ball Cricket Tournament Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Chhattisgarh Warriors vs Punjabi Sher Live:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Punjabi Sher (@_punjabisher)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)