An all-round performance saw Gujarat Giants clinched a two-wicket win over Manipal Tigers in the Legends League Cricket 2022 today in Lucknow. It is the second defeats in a row for Harbhajan Singh's side while Virender Sehwag's team clinched two wins in a row. Batting first, Tigers posted 120/8 which was chased down by the Giants in 17.2 overs, losing eight wickets. Parthiv Patel was the top scorer for the winning side with 34 runs.

Gujarat beats Manipal:

