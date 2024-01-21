Heinrich Klaasen just keeps on getting better! The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed the longest six of SA20 when he sent the ball flying for a 105m biggie during Durban's Super Giant vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 2024 match on Saturday, January 21. The right-hander, playing for Durban, hit Liam Dawson with full force on the leg side and the ball flew over and hit the roof of the Kingsmead in Durban. The astounding shot left the fans and commentators expectedly surprised. Sensational! Faf du Plessis Takes Stunning Diving Catch to Dismiss Dewald Brevis During JSK vs MICT SA20 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Heinrich Klaasen's 105m Six Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)