Not many cricket fans would forget the famous victory that India notched up against Pakistan just last year at the T20 World Cup in Australia. Facing the Green Shirts in their opening match, India seemed to be headed towards a defeat, but Kohli played one of the most memorable knocks in the shortest version of the match and Ravichandran Ashwin's brilliant presence of mind saw the Men in Blue get over the line in a thrilling finish. Recalling that victory, Ashwin revealed that Kohli had actually given him seven options to play the ball, which eventually was a wide! He also shared that a look into Virat Kohli's eyes made him feel as if he was possessed. Kohli scored 82* off 52 to help India by four wickets. ‘Looking Forward to Playing in Mumbai’ Virat Kohli Reacts to ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule, Recalls Fond Memories of 2011 Final at Wankhede Stadium.

Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls India's Famous Victory, Watch Here

'Virat Kohli Was Like a Man Possessed'

Ashwin said "When I came to bat against Pakistan for the final ball in the World Cup, Virat Kohli gave me around 7 options to play that one ball, when I look to the eyes of Virat, he was possessed, he was on another planet, it was terrific innings by Virat, one of the great… pic.twitter.com/eTBuMNrtxG — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 29, 2023

Ashwin on That Wide by Mohammad Nawaz

Ashwin said "The moment Nawaz bowled the wide, I knew, I won the contest, cricket in so many ways going to give lots of messages, that is where I bought the positivity back and won the game. I think about this game when I go to sleep or watch the video, what if the ball had… pic.twitter.com/bPR4SiHPpx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 29, 2023

