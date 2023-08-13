Colombo Strikers would look to make their way up the points table from the bottom when they take on B-Love Kandy in the second match of the Lanka Premier League 2023 on August 13. The contest will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it is set to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Star Sports, the official broadcast partner of the tournament, will provide live telecast of this match on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Tamil channels. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and websites. Cameraman Moves Away in Fear After Snake Sneaks Into R Premadasa Stadium During B-Love Kandy vs Jaffna Kings LPL 2023 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Colombo Strikers vs B-Love Kandy

