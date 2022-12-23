England international Ben Stokes have been signed by four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings. Ben Stokes will join MS Dhoni in the leadership group of Chennai Super Kings. With Stokes signed, CSK have started their auction on a very positive note.

Ben Stokes Joins MS Dhoni's CSK

LSG out of the race and Ben Stokes is SOLD to CSK for INR 16.25#TATAIPLAuction | @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 23, 2022

