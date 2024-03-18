Young batsman Arshin Kulkarni was seen taking tips from Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer. Langer was giving some valuable advice to Arshin and gave the example of Indian batsman Virat Kohli and Australian batter Glenn Maxwell. The former Australian cricketer mentioned Maxwell's World Cup 200 against Afghanistan and advised him to watch the ball as Kohli does. ‘Stay for the Smile’, Shamar Joseph’s Smile at LSG Nets Wins Million Hearts (Watch Video)

Arshin Kulkarni Gets Quality Advice From Justin Langer

"Very excited watching you bat today" 🔥 Ditto, JL. Ditto 😍 pic.twitter.com/SzzTFQGK6G — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 17, 2024

