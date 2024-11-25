Lucknow Super Giants has signed promising speedster Akash Singh for INR 30 lakh at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The right-arm speedster was part of the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in the past Indian Premier League editions. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Gurjapneet Singh Heads to CSK for INR 2.2 Crore, Raghav Goyal Unsold.

Akash Singh Goes to LSG

