Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) purchased uncapped India batter Himmat Singh for INR 30 lakh on day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. On day 1 of the IPL 2025 mega auction, Lucknow signed in wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for a record-breaking price of INR 27 crore. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Anshul Kamboj Joins Chennai Super Kings for INR 3.4 Crore.

Himmat Singh is in LSG for IPL 2025

