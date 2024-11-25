Star all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 2.40 crore at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The all-rounder recently smashed a century in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ahmed has played 55 IPL matches so far. The all-rounder has amassed 536 runs and picked up 21 wickets in the cash-rich league. IPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online, Day 2: Azmatullah Omarzai Joins Punjab Kings for INR 2.4 Crore.

Shahbaz Ahmed Joins Lucknow Super Giants

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)