India registered a superb victory over Australia in Dubai on March 4 to enter the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final. However, the victory was not without a moment of tension. India were cruising to the target with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul out in the middle but the former was dismissed with the Men in Blue still needing 40 runs to win. However, it was Hardik Pandya's 28 off 24 that eased the pressure and eventually, saw India win the match. However there came a moment when Hardik Pandya was out with India needing six to win and as Ravindra Jadeja walked out to bat, Virat Kohli was heard saying to Rohit Sharma, "Maarne toh chakka hi ja raha hai woh," (He is going to hit a six anyway). As the winning runs were hit, the players hugged it out in the dressing room and celebrated.

Here's What Virat Kohli Said to Rohit Sharma

View this post on Instagram

