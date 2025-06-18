Jabalpur Royal Lions will cross punches against Chambal Ghariyals in the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 on Wednesday, June 18. The Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals match is set to be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Madhya Pradesh League 2025 and fans can watch the Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Chambal Ghariyals live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels. Fans can also watch Madhya Pradesh League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode and JioHotstar apps and websites, but would need a match/tour pass and subscription, respectively. Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

