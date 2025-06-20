Jabalpur Royal Lions are locking horns against Rewa Jaguars in the 16th match of the Madhya Pradesh League 2025 tournament on Friday, June 20. The Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars match is set to be played at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars is hosted at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior. Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Madhya Pradesh League 2025, and fans can watch the Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars live telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels. Fans can also watch Madhya Pradesh League 2025 live streaming on the FanCode and JioHotstar apps and websites, but would need a match/tour pass and subscription, respectively. WOWWW! Surya Anand Picks Four Wickets in One Over Including Hat-Trick During Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings TNPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Jabalpur Royal Lions vs Rewa Jaguars Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Match Details

