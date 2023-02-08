Defending champions Madhya Pradesh face Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semifinal, which starts on February 8. The match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, starting at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). This is a repeat clash of last year's semifinal in which Madhya Pradesh had achieved a 174-run victory. Star Sports 2/HD will provide live telecast of this match. Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. WPL 2023 Player Auction List Announced; Check Full List of Cricketers Set To Go Under the Hammer in Inaugural Women’s Premier League Auction on February 13.

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal Live Streaming and Telecast Details

As the race to the grand finale intensifies, defending champions Madhya Pradesh lock horns with Bengal in an intense Semi Final.⚔️ Who will book their berth in the Finale? Tune-in to the #RanjiTrophy Semi Final Wednesday | 9:20 AM onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/zEKlfIBVVy — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 7, 2023

