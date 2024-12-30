Madhya Pradesh displayed a dominant performance as they lifted the maiden Senior Women's One-Day Cup 2024 title, defeating Bengal by seven wickets in the grand finale. For Madhya Pradesh Women, star opener Anushka Sharma played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 102 balls, including nine fours, which helped them chase the 137-run target in 34.4 overs. Bengal was bundled out for 136 runs after Kranti Gaud bagged a four-wicket haul. Mumbai Wins Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2024-25, Beats Bengal By 10 Wickets In Final To Claim Back-To-Back Titles.

Madhya Pradesh Win Senior Women's One-Day Cup 2024

𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐡𝐲𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐥𝐞! 🙌 A fantastic all-round performance as they beat Bengal by 7⃣ wickets in #Final 👏#SWOneday | @IDFCFIRSTBank Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/2BV22gpslV pic.twitter.com/wXFQE0V8eR — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)