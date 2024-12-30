Madhya Pradesh cricketer Anushka Sharma played a solid knock in the final of Senior Women's One-Day Trophy as her 69 off 102 balls helped MP clinch their maiden title beating Bengal in the final. Star cricketer Virat Kohli's wife is named Anushka Sharma, who is a well-known Bollywood actress. On the day Virat Kohli failed with the bat against Australia and a cricketer named Anushka Sharma succeeding on the same day gave fans funny ideas as they took to social media sharing their takes on it. Madhya Pradesh Win Senior Women's One-Day Cup 2024, Anushka Sharma's Half-Century Helps MP Secure Maiden Title With 7-Wicket Win Over Bengal in Final.

Ab to Sharam Kar Le Kohli

Funny One

Parivar Me Koi to Accha Khel Raha

Oops

Kohli Seekh Lo

Anushka Ne Bhi Run Mar Die

When Will Virat Perform?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)