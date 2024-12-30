Madhya Pradesh cricketer Anushka Sharma played a solid knock in the final of Senior Women's One-Day Trophy as her 69 off 102 balls helped MP clinch their maiden title beating Bengal in the final. Star cricketer Virat Kohli's wife is named Anushka Sharma, who is a well-known Bollywood actress. On the day Virat Kohli failed with the bat against Australia and a cricketer named Anushka Sharma succeeding on the same day gave fans funny ideas as they took to social media sharing their takes on it. Madhya Pradesh Win Senior Women's One-Day Cup 2024, Anushka Sharma's Half-Century Helps MP Secure Maiden Title With 7-Wicket Win Over Bengal in Final.

Ab to Sharam Kar Le Kohli

Ab to sharam kar le Kohli😭 https://t.co/UV8X21lb6W — Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) December 30, 2024

Funny One

Ab toh sharam karlo Kohli 😭😭 https://t.co/IeXkQxLBx8 — Gangstaa (@TOP1_MAVERICK) December 30, 2024

Parivar Me Koi to Accha Khel Raha

Parivar me koi toh acha khel rha h https://t.co/6qfMMLyWtz — Night Owl🦉 (@e_musafir_) December 30, 2024

Oops

Aab toh sharam karle kohli https://t.co/C3aWgGJIuu — Cricket hi kachra hai (@timepasshai) December 30, 2024

Kohli Seekh Lo

Waah. Bhai Kohli at least isi Anushka Sharma se seekh lo how to bat. https://t.co/cl70XWDS39 — Kshitij Ojha (@Kshitij070) December 30, 2024

Anushka Ne Bhi Run Mar Die

Aab to Anushka ne bi run mar die 😭😭 https://t.co/QDoHhrfGk7 — Bewada babloo 🧉 (@babloobhaiya3) December 30, 2024

When Will Virat Perform?

Even Anushka is performing,when will Virat perform 😔 https://t.co/TICBuUYxSg — Anu ᴮᴵᴺᴰᵁ 💫 (@AnuBindu0) December 30, 2024

