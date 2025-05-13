The Malaysia Women's National Cricket Team are set to go up against the UAE Women's National Cricket Team in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 on Tuesday, May 13. The Malaysia Women vs UAE Women match will be played at the Asian Institute of Technology Ground in Bangkok and it will get underway at 12:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India will not be able to watch the Malaysia Women vs UAE Women match live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But an online viewing option is available as fans can watch Malaysia Women vs UAE Women live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 15. UAE Women Retire Out All 10 Batters Against Qatar in Rare Move During ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualfier 2025.

UAE Women Beat Qatar Women

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier, 2025 - Match 6, Bangkok - Thailand: UAE register massive 163-run win over Qatar 🫡💪 Captain Esha Oza leads from the front with a sensational 113 (55 balls, 14 4s, 5 6s). Esha's opening partner Theertha Satish scored 74 off 42 (11 4s),… pic.twitter.com/iCglau2CNU — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) May 10, 2025

