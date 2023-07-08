MS Dhoni recently stepped on to his 42nd year of life as he celebrated the special occasion of his birthday on July 7. A memorable few months for him as he won his fifth IPL title as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni shared a video of his 42nd birthday celebration on Instagram in his signature style, where he expressed gratitude to his fans for the wishes and gave glimpses of his celebration with his pet dogs while sharing cake with them.

MS Dhoni Celebrates Special Occasion of 42nd Birthday Sharing Cake With His Pets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)