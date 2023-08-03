Manoj Tiwary has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket. He was a proven performer in the Indian domestic circuit and piled on truckloads of runs for Bengal. Moreover, he represented the Indian team in 12 ODIs and three T20Is. Moreover, he was a prominent name in the Indian Premier League and played for many franchises. On August 3, Manoj has decided to drop the curtains on his cricketing career.

Manoj Tiwary Announces His Retirement From All Forms of Cricket

Manoj Tiwary Retires from all-forms of cricket. pic.twitter.com/hEOhOdoIg0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 3, 2023

