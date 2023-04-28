Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings by 56 runs in IPL 2023 on Friday, April 28 after registering the second-highest total in the tournament history. Fifties from Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers and crucial knocks from Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran helped Lucknow Super Giants post 257/5 in the first innings. With this, they became only the second team in the IPL to breach the 250+ total mark. Chasing such a massive score, Punjab Kings never really got going as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Atharva Taide was the lone warrior for Punjab Kings with the bat with 66 runs off 36 balls as his side eventually ended up with 201. 'No Context' Lucknow Super Giants Troll Liam Livingstone With Lagaan Reference After English Cricketer Touches Boundary Rope While Taking Catch.

