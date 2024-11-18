Star cricketer Marnus Labuschagne bowled a fiery bouncer to Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins during their net session ahead of the IND vs AUS 1st Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. In the viral video, Marnus could be seen bowling a good bouncer that Cummins ducked. Interestingly, Marnus, who is often seen bowling leg-spin in international cricket, rolled his arm as a medium pacer during two First-Class games against Western Australia last month. The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Perth on November 22. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana to Make Debuts? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Match in Perth

Marnus Labuschagne Bowls A Fiery Bouncer

How do you impress upon your captain that you should get a go with your medium-pace in the Test? Bowl bouncers at him like @marnus3cricket has done to @patcummins30 at the WACA #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/EK0Vk07k5L — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)