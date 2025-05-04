The News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) today, May 4, issued an advisory to news channels and digital platforms which prohibits its member news channels from inviting anti-India commentators from Pakistan. The development comes days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. In its advisory, NBDA has advised its member news channels to refrain from inviting speakers and panellists from Pakistan on their shows and news programmes. "Editors of NBDA are advised to refrain from inviting panelists, speakers, and commentators from Pakistan in their programme(s), who are known for espousing views that undermine the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation and speak against our country," the notice read. The notification also stated that the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting drew their attention to channels that invited anti-India commentators from Pakistan. NBDA said that anti-India commentators come and "propagate false propaganda against India". Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Has Cut Water Flow to Pakistan Through Baglihar Dam on Chenab River After Indus Treaty Suspension, Says Source.

