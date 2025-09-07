Currently struggling with the bat, Marnus Labuschagne shone with his bowling skills during the KFC T20 Max Final between Valley District Cricket Club and Redlands Tigers Cricket, to claim a hat-trick and help his side win the contest by 41 runs and clinch the title. Labuschagne's wickets include Tighe Morris, Benji Floros, and Tom Hallion, where the last two made one-ball ducks. Morris' wicket came in his second over, while Floros and Hallion's dismissals were on the first two balls of his third over. Labuschagne picked as many as five wickets in the KFC T20 Max 2025 edition for Redlands Tigers Cricket. BBL 2025-26: Marnus Labuschagne Returns To Brisbane Heat For Big Bash League 15, Star Australia Cricketer Set To Complete 10 Years With Club.

Marnus Labuschagne Claims Hat-Trick

Marnus Labuschagne hat trick? Marnus Labuschagne hat trick! He finished the game off in the KFC T20 Max Final to give Redlands the win over Valleys. Watch the full replay on 7plus: https://t.co/FbUhjSYlqA pic.twitter.com/TdYCcVkoex — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) September 7, 2025

