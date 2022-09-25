Marnus Labuschagne and his wife Rebekah welcomed their first child 'Hallie Grace Labuschagne', on September 20. The Australian cricketer took to social media to share a picture of him along with his wife and newborn as he wrote, "Bek and I are so excited to welcome Hallie Grace Labuschagne to the world on the 20th of September. Easily the proudest moment of my life so far."

Marnus Labuchagne, Wife Rebekah Welcome Hallie Grace Labuschagne:

Bek and I are so excited to welcome Hallie Grace Labuschagne to the world on the 20th of September. ❤️ Easily the proudest moment of my life so far. pic.twitter.com/4OwopfDKdO — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)