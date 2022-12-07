Bangladeshi duo of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mahmudullah has put a 100 run+ partnership to stabilise Bangladesh's innings after a very poor start in IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Having opted to bat first, Bangladesh lost too many early wickets. At one point in the match, the Bangla Tigers were struggling at 69-6. However, then a watchful Mahmudullah and an aggressive Mehidy steadied their ship. Both the batters have now completed their half-centuries. Bangladesh are now looking to finish strong and post a respectable total on the board. Rohit Sharma Injured, India Captain Taken to Hospital for Scans After Suffering Thumb Injury During IND vs BAN 2nd ODI 2022.

Mehidy Hasan Scores a Brilliant 50

Mahmudullah Brings Up His 50

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)