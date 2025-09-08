Currently enjoying a purple patch, Shubman Gill's rise in Indian cricket has been phenomenal, which is often attributed to former India legend Yuvraj Singh, who has worked with the ace batter as a mentor. As Gill turns 26 today (September 8), Singh took to the social media platforms to wish his protege a birthday. Addressing India's Test captain as 'Gill Saab', Singh wished the ace batter good luck for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, while also anticipating another year of supreme batsmanship from the 26-year-old. Fans can check out Yuvraj Singh's wish for Shubman Gill below. Happy Birthday Shubman Gill: Look at Journey From Young Prodigy to Future Leader As He Turns 26.

Yuvraj Singh Wishes Shubman Gill Happy Birthday

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Gill saab 🎂 Here’s to another year of smashing it around the park and raising the bar even higher 🔥 god bless and good luck for the Asia cup! @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/qp2VTrDhvV — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 8, 2025

