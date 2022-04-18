IPL 2022 has been hit by COVID-19. Delhi Capitals have been put under quarantine after members of their squad tested positive for the virus. DC have cancelled their plans to travel to Pune for their upcoming games. Fans, especially those of MI and CSK, have come up with memes as 'Cancel IPL' is trending on Twitter. MI and CSK are the bottom two teams this season.

MI and CSK Fans Together

MI and CSK fans coming together in support of cancel IPL .#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/6uxwExBFQF — Ankit Anand (@iamankitanands) April 18, 2022

Ecstacy

Cancel IPL

The Rival Fanbases

Cancel ipl is trending Meanwhile CSK and mi fans pic.twitter.com/PrCgMOdlfn — Gourav Joshi (@Iam_Gouravjoshi) April 18, 2022

Another One

Watching cancel IPL is trending pic.twitter.com/b7y0zBKF3O — ⚡R D 📖 (@therdmeme) April 18, 2022

