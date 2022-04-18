Delhi Capitals (DC) physio Patrick Farhart recently tested positive for COVID-19 and since then has been put under isolation. Reportedly, a player from DC camp has now tested positive on the Rapid Antigen test as well. However, he and other players will undergo RT-PCR test to confirm the result. And in that case, DC have postponed the scheduled travel to Pune. As per a Cricbuzz report, the DC players and staff is under quarantine and will under go Covid-19 tests scheduled for today and tomorrow. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Delhi Capitals’ last game was against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 16. Their next game is schedule to take place on April 20, Wednesday in Pune against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Apparently, upon testing negative players are expected to leave for Pune on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

In case, Delhi Capitals fail to field a team for the match against PBKS it will be postponed as per the rules. Last year, IPL was suspended after the COVID-19 outbreak and was later shifted to the UAE.

