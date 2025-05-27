Lucknow Super Giants are hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Tuesday. After the coin toss, a hilarious incident happened when RCB stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma handed the wrong team sheet. In the wrong team sheet, it was mentioned that Rajat Patidar is playing as an impact player, but the official sheet has Patidar in the playing XI. Meanwhile, this is the must-win game for the Bengaluru-based franchise. A victory will help them to finish top two in the IPL 2025 standings. Lucknow, on the other hand, are already out of the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard: Check LSG vs RCB Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

Jitesh Sharma Handed the Wrong Team Sheet

Jitesh Sharma says Rajat Patidar is an impact player but the official team sheet has Patidar in the XI (Bowling First). We might get a corrected XI because it is clearly a mistake. pic.twitter.com/00GP9yxj17 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) May 27, 2025

