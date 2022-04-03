Alyssa Healy, Australian wicketkeeper batter set the tone for her side's seventh title win when they defeated England in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Healy ended the tournament as the highest run-getter with 509 runs. Mitchell Starc, Healy's husband, who is a premier fast bowler, had achieved a record of his own back at the 2019 World Cup. Besides being the leading wicket-taker and run-scorer at the 2019 and 2022 (Women's) World Cup, Starc and Healy also share another common record--both were named Player of the Tournament at the 2015 and 2022 World Cups:

See Their Records Here:

Most runs in a Women's World Cup edition: Alyssa Healy in 2022 --- 509 runs Most wickets in a Men's World Cup edition: Mitchell Starc in 2019 --- 27 wkts Husband and wife right at the top in the World Cup list.#CWC22 — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 3, 2022

COUPLE GOALS 🔥 Name a more iconic cricket pair than Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc, we'll wait 😍#AUSvENG | #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/y1JE65PyVn — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 3, 2022

