After a loss in the first match, Los Angeles Knight Riders will be back in action against Texas Super Kings in the fifth match of MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025 on Monday, June 16. The Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings match is set to be played at the Oakland Coliseum, Oakland and it starts at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India and fans can watch the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans in India also have an online viewing option as they can watch MLC 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. San Francisco Unicorns’ Matthew Short Arrives in His Underwear for MLC 2025 Match Against LA Knight Riders (See Pic and Video).

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Texas Super Kings MLC 2025 Live Streaming in India and Telecast Details

Season 3️⃣ of Cognizant #MajorLeagueCricket is going Coast to Coast, with matches in three elite venues. Be there for our biggest season yet—Check your email, presale tickets are LIVE now! 🎟️ ❤️ 🏟️ PS: there's a second presale drop on 3/29. Sign up now ➡️ https://t.co/PUl1qKVXDy pic.twitter.com/VmJerEO3i1 — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) March 27, 2025

