Third-placed Texas Super Kings will take on Los Angeles Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket 2025 on June 25. The Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders match will be played at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas and start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of MLC 2025 in India. Fans can watch the TSK vs LAKR live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans in India also have online viewing options as they can watch the Texas Super Kings vs Los Angeles Knight Riders MLC 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of subscription fees. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis Engage in Fun Banter As the Latter Hits Former For A Reverse-Sweep During TSK vs WAF MLC 2025 Match (Watch Video).

MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2025 Live Streaming

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)