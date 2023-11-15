Changes continue at the Pakistan Cricket Board as Mickey Arthur and Grant Bradburn sacked by PCB. They are instructed by PCB to work in NCA Lahore. Meanwhile PCB is expected to appoint a new coaching panel for the upcoming Australia tour of Pakistan. Mohammad Hafeez, former Pakistan cricketer is appointed as the director of the Pakistan Cricket Team. Shan Masood Appointed As Test Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Shaheen Shah Afridi to Lead T20I Side.

Mohammad Hafeez Appointed As Director of Pakistan Cricket Team

Former 🇵🇰 captain Mohammad Hafeez has been given the responsibility of Director - Pakistan Men's Cricket Team. The PCB has changed the portfolio of the Pakistan coaching staff. All coaches will continue to work in National Cricket Academy while PCB will announce the new coaching… pic.twitter.com/zwwnsj5lzs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 15, 2023

