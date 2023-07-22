Amidst talks of being a front-runner to be the chief selector of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohammad Hafeez shows he has not forgotten his bowling skills as he picks six-wicket haul during a T10 clash between Joburg Buffaloes and Bulawayo Braves in the Zim Afro T10 2023. He also registers the best figures in T10 history by picking up six wickets for only 4 runs. ‘See You on the Other Side’ Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

