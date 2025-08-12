Pakistan is currently taking on West Indies in the first ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. As West Indies looked to build a partnership following the loss of first wicket, Abrar Ahmed struck them dismissing Evin Lewis, who was looking dangerous. The dismissal was possible because of an extremely well-judged catch taken by sub fielder Mohammad Haris. Abrar tossed up full on off-stump, Lewis went for another big hit, didn't get the entire of it and it went up in the air. Haris positioned himself brilliantly in front of the mid-wicket boundary, was all along aware of the ropes and took the catch. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed For Duck By Jaydon Seales During WI vs PAK 2nd ODI 2025.

Mohammad Haris' Catch

Abrar removes Lewis! 🎯 Evin Lewis goes after the spinner but doesn’t get the distance — it hangs in the air forever before Mohammad Haris takes a well-judged catch in the deep. . .#WIvPAK #Cricket #PakistanCricket #cricprozone #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/DFSiElAKCo — cricprozone (@cricprozone) August 12, 2025

