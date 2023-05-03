Mohammed Shami put in one of his best-ever performances in the IPL as he scalped four wickets for just 11 runs in the match against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 2. He broke the back of Delhi Capitals' batting, taking four crucial wickets in the powerplay and that early blow was enough for his side to restrict David Warner and his team to just 130/8. Although Gujarat Titans fell just five runs short in the end, it was an incredible effort from the fast bowler and was duly rewarded. Lethal Spell! Mohammed Shami Wrecks Delhi Capitals' Batting Order With Figures of 4/11 During GT vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Mohammed Shami Wins Man of the Match Award

The @gujarat_titans didn't end up on the winning side but it was @MdShami11 who received the Player of the Match award for his splendid four-wicket haul 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/VQGP7wSZAj #TATAIPL | #GTvDC pic.twitter.com/JqPz7YIM0p — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2023

