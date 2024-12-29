Jasprit Bumrah imitated Sam Konstas's celebration after he dismissed him on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29. The 19-year-old, who made his debut in Test cricket in this match, had scored runs freely of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, hitting for boundaries with unconventional shots that disturbed the pacer's rhythm in the first innings. After dismissing the young right-hander, Jasprit Bumrah copied the celebration as he egged the MCG crowd to cheer harder, much like what Sam Konstas had done earlier. 'Jasprit Bumrah Gets His Revenge' Fans React After Star Indian Pacer Dismisses Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah's Celebration of Sam Konstas' Wicket

Top delivery, top celebration! 🤌 Thank you Jassi Bhai for this absolute cinema! 😁#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 4 | LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/z4JbYOWy0j — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 29, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Sam Konstas' Celebration

𝗥𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗡𝗼.𝟭 - 𝗡𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗺𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘁 𝗕𝘂𝗺𝗿𝗮𝗵

𝗥𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗡𝗼.𝟮 - 𝗡𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗡𝗼.𝟭#JaspritBumrah responds in style, after knocking #SamKonstas' wicket! 🤫#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 4, LIVE NOW! pic.twitter.com/CgStH8DwTO— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 29, 2024

