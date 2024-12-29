Jasprit Bumrah imitated Sam Konstas's celebration after he dismissed him on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 29. The 19-year-old, who made his debut in Test cricket in this match, had scored runs freely of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, hitting for boundaries with unconventional shots that disturbed the pacer's rhythm in the first innings. After dismissing the young right-hander, Jasprit Bumrah copied the celebration as he egged the MCG crowd to cheer harder, much like what Sam Konstas had done earlier. 'Jasprit Bumrah Gets His Revenge' Fans React After Star Indian Pacer Dismisses Sam Konstas During IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024.

Jasprit Bumrah's Celebration of Sam Konstas' Wicket

Jasprit Bumrah Imitates Sam Konstas' Celebration

