MS Dhoni's popularity among fans is unparalleled, despite the former World Cup-winning captain having retired from international cricket three years ago. The Chennai Super Kings captain has engaged himself in quite several TV commercials and in a recent one, his look as a police officer surfaced. As soon as the picture of Dhoni in a cop's attire was leaked, it went viral on social media. Dhoni will return to action when he will lead CSK in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2023. MS Dhoni Returns to Action, CSK Captain Seen Hitting Big Shots in Net Session Ahead of IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni's Viral Pic as Police Officer:

MS Dhoni as a police officer in an ad. pic.twitter.com/nleS9DR8bh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 2, 2023

