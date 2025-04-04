Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni is expected to lead the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when they host unbeaten Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, April 5. The development comes after their regular captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, suffered an elbow injury during a practice session. CSK's batting coach, Michael Hussey, during the press conference, confirmed that Gaikwad suffered an elbow injury and is a little bit sore. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming, during the press conference, hinted that they don't have any thoughts about captaincy if Gaikwad is not available. Dhoni has been the CSK captain since 2008. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter stepped down from his post before the IPL 2024 season. As a captain, Dhoni has won five IPL trophies with the Chennai-based franchise. CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 17.

MS Dhoni Likely to Captain During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

Can we see MS Dhoni as the captain one more time if Ruturaj has to start as impact player due to injury?🥹 pic.twitter.com/tACSFz6SkW — 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐨 (@SergioCSKK) April 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)