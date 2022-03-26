MS Dhoni came out to bat amid massive roar at the Wankhede Stadium during Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2022 match. At fall for fifth wicket, Dhoni made it to the middle with fans giving him a standing ovation.

ICYMI: A massive roar and a warm reception by the Wankhede crowd for the legendary @msdhoni 😍 💛 👏#TATAIPL | #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/6ZecoUHgbU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2022

