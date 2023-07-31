Recently, a lot of video of MS Dhoni driving his cars are going viral. Following the last viral video in which the former Indian captain was seen driving a rare vintage 1980 Rolls Royce, a new video of the CSK wicketkeeper has gone viral. In this new viral video, the CSK captain can be seen driving a 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 in Ranchi.

MS Dhoni Drives His 1973 Pontiac

MS Dhoni driving 1973 Pontiac Trans Am SD-455 in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/LQANMJXWwg — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)