Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match against Pakistan, MS Dhoni who dons the hat as the mentor was seen guiding the Men in Blue in the nets. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤Dhoni luv❤ (@_luvofmylyf_dhoni_07_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)