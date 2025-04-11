MS Dhoni let out a smirk as Ravi Shastri called him 'uncapped' at the toss before the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match on April 11. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter was retained as an 'uncapped' player by Chennai Super Kings after the BCCI introduced guidelines for player retention and he was named captain of Chennai Super Kings for the remainder of IPL 2025 after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to an elbow injury. While introducing MS Dhoni at the toss, Ravi Shastri said, "For the men in yellow, it is five-times winning captain, uncapped at the moment in this tournament, it is MS Dhoni," and the CSK skipper smirked while the crowd cheered loudly. MS Dhoni Becomes Oldest-Ever Captain in IPL at the Age of 43 Years and 278 Days, Achieves Feat While Taking Charge as Chennai Super Kings Skipper During CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match.

Ravi Shastri Calls MS Dhoni 'Uncapped' At Toss, Here's His Reaction

