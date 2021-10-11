MS Dhoni rolled back the clock as he finished off Chennai Super Kings' match against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 in style. The CSK skipper scored 18 runs off six deliveries to win the match for his side with two balls left. With this win, Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL 2021 final. Following this match-winning knock, Twitterati erupted in congratulating the former Indian captain.

Check out some of the messages here:

Watch the video of his finish, here:

Once again Blessing on your TL@msdhoni 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/3IGVrTrfQv — தல ViNo MSD 5.0 🤘 (@KillerViNooo7) October 10, 2021

The Indian captain is clearly a fan!

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

What a player!

One of the most successful captains if not THE most successful in the history of the game who has won every single trophy finishes off in style and takes them to another final! What a player @msdhoni ! All the best to @DelhiCapitals in the next game! — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) October 10, 2021

'The art of finishing'

The art of finishing - @msdhoni style. What an absolute cracker of a game. So many memories come alive when you see MSD finish a game like that #Dhoni #DCvsCSK — Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 10, 2021

'Thala is back'

Indeed a strong statement made:

There is no right or wrong it’s about taking a decision standing by it with utmost confidence proving others wrong and yourself right #Dhoni #DCvsCSK — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 10, 2021

'Om Finishaya Namaha'

Om Finishaya Namaha ! Great win from Chennai. Ruturaj Top class, Uthappa classy and Dhoni showing how important temparement is. Great win for @ChennaiIPL and what a fightback to reach the finals after the show last season. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 10, 2021

Was truly an outstanding finish!

That’s the way Mahi ve. Outstanding finish by one and only @msdhoni bhai 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #maza aa gya — rishi dhawan (@rishid100) October 10, 2021

