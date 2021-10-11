MS Dhoni rolled back the clock as he finished off Chennai Super Kings' match against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 in style. The CSK skipper scored 18 runs off six deliveries to win the match for his side with two balls left. With this win, Chennai Super Kings enter the IPL 2021 final. Following this match-winning knock, Twitterati erupted in congratulating the former Indian captain.

Check out some of the messages here: 

 

Watch the video of his finish, here: 

The Indian captain is clearly a fan!

What a player!

'The art of finishing'

'Thala is back'

Indeed a strong statement made:

'Om Finishaya Namaha'

Was truly an outstanding finish!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)