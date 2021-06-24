Virat Kohli vs MS Dhoni sparks on Twitter after India were defeated by New Zealand in the first-ever World Test Championship Final 2021.

Irreplacable

Miss Him?

Difference

Dance moves and Abuses can't win icc trophy . Hardwork , patience , and strategy make you win Icc trophy . Isko filmo mai bhejo nachne India lost two world cups in his captaincy . Can't see more world cups to be lost by India under his poisonous captaincy ...#Dhoni #Kohli pic.twitter.com/BbcALp6MIS — Amreek Singh 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@AmreekS07646492) June 24, 2021

Dhoni Today

No Match

No One Match His Captancy & Game Reading Abilities 🙌 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/ggSpi7gMAi — ટ્વીટર યોદ્ધા 🔨 (@Bhavik1699) June 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)