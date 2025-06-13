MSC Maratha Royals won the T20 Mumbai League 2025, beating Shreyas Iyer's SoBo Mumbai Falcons in the final of the third edition on Thursday, June 12. Batting first, SoBo Mumbai Falcons scored 157/4 with Mayuresh Tandel hitting an unbeaten 50 off 32 balls while Harsh Aghav top-scoring with 45 runs off just 28 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer was not at his best as he managed 12 runs off 17 balls with no boundaries. For the MSC Maratha Royals, Vaibhav Mali took two wickets. In response, Siddhesh Lad and his team chased down the target with four balls to spare. Chinmay Rajesh Sutar struck 53 runs off 49 balls while Awais Khan Naushad hit a 24-ball 38. Kartik Mishra (2/33) and Yash Dicholkar (2/31) took two wickets each. T20 Mumbai 2025 Final: Teams Observe Minute’s Silence, Wear Black Armbands for Ahmedabad Crash Victims.

MSC Maratha Royals Win T20 Mumbai League 2025

