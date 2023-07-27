India are locking horns with West Indies in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, July 27 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Before the toss, Mukesh Kumar has been handed his maiden ODI cap. The right-arm pacer made his Test debut in the second Test against West Indies and is now set for an ODI debut. He would look to put up a show with the ball in Bridgetown. Mukesh Kumar Handed Debut in India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2023

Mukesh Kumar Makes his ODI Debut in India vs West Indies 1st ODI 2023

News from Barbados - Mukesh Kumar is all set to make his ODI debut for #TeamIndia 👏👏#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TfbHMnv7in — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2023

