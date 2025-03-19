Team India captain Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious quote in the press conference following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 victory where e said 'Aap mujhe pucho kitna wo lagta hai ye jitne ke liye' (Ask me how much it takes to win the title). The audio of the quote was used as voiceover of Multan Sultans mascot Saeen during the PSL 2025 trophy tour event at the SOS Children’s Village, Multan. It was used in a rather sarcastic manner as Saeen was spotted saying the same lines for the Pakistan Super League trophy. While some fans found it funny, some thought it was disrespectful to Rohit Sharma and the video went viral on social media.'Ye Aur Woh Dono With Ro' Star Sports' Poster of Rohit Sharma Holding T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Titles in Dubai Goes Viral (See Pic).

Multan Sultans Uses Team India Captain Rohit Sharma's Voiceover For Their Mascot Saeen

