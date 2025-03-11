Star Sports had a cheeky take on Rohit Sharma as they shared a poster of the India national cricket team captain holding both the ICC T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy 2025 titles. Rohit Sharma won his second ICC title as captain in less than a year as he led the Men in Blue to ICC Champions Trophy glory in Dubai, with a win over a tough New Zealand team in the final. Star Sports' poster had Rohit Sharma pose with the two trophies with the text, "Ye aur woh doni with Ro" (This and that, both with Ro). This is a reference for Rohit Sharma using the words 'Ye' (This) and 'Wo' (That) pretty frequently while forgetting something. Rohit Sharma became the second Indian captain to win multiple ICC titles. ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai…’ Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Remark During Post-Match Press Conference Leaves Everyone in Splits After India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Triumph (Watch Video).

Star Sports' Poster of Rohit Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

